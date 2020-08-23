Kimberly Loaiza and JD Pantoja Surpass BTS on YouTube

Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja have surpassed BTS and now they become the kings of YouTube with their new music video.

The new song by Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja continues to cause a stir on YouTube, as it has been announced that the music video for ‘Bye Bye’ has managed to occupy the first position of the trends within the platform, a position that previously It belonged to BTS and their latest single ‘Dynamite’.

Yesterday the music video for ‘Bye Bye’, the new song by Kimberly Loaiza in collaboration with Juan de Dios Pantoja, was published on YouTube; This event caused a stir in social networks because it was the first time that both youtubers were seen together since the scandal that will cause their romantic relationship to end.

“La lindura mayor”, as the famous youtuber is also known, appears in the company of JD Pantoja in a very colorful setting, which highlights the incredible looks that she decided to use and that undoubtedly highlight the sexy silhouette she has at 22 years of age.

Kim Loaiza leads YouTube trends

Less than 24 hours after its premiere, Kimberly Loaiza has managed to exceed 6 million views on YouTube; In the same way, it is known that the song on Spotify already has more than a million streams, a figure that has been possible thanks to the support of its fans.

The reason why this new single by the youtuber with Juan de Dios Pantoja has been so successful on digital platforms is because it is the first time they have been shown together, this after having starred in a great scandal on social networks together to Lizbeth Rodríguez, better known as “The Badabun girl.”

For their part, BTS and the MV of their new musical single entitled ‘Dynamite’ are in second place in YouTube trends, despite the fact that they have more than 130 million views just two days after its premiere on this popular platform.

It should be noted that the South Korean band led the YouTube trends during the first day of the premiere of the MV for ‘Dynamite’ and they could only be surpassed by the furor caused by seeing Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza together after so long.



