Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Koontz from Halloweentown are engaged: Look at her ring

From enemies on the screen to love in real life! Kimberly J. Brown is engaged to her co-star in the movie “Halloweentown 2: Revenge of Calabar” Daniel Kuntz.

The cast of “Halloweentown”: where are they now?

“Did I introduce you guys to my fiancee? ☺️💍❤️ #isaidyes,” Brown, 37, captioned an Instagram photo of herself and 43—year-old Kuntz smiling. The Disney Channel graduate in the photo put her hand on her fiance’s chest, and she had an engagement ring on her finger.

The lovers met during the filming of the sequel “Halloweentown”, which premiered on October 12, 2011. However, Brown said that no sparks were flying at that time. In June 2021, in TikTok, the Maryland native said that she and her beau “didn’t have romantic feelings for each other at all” during the filming of the original Disney Channel movie. She further explained that they had lost touch for over 10 years and then reconnected via social media.

In 2016, the duo began working together on comedy sketches for the actress Quints’ YouTube channel, including one video titled “They are Now in the Kingdom: Following Cal from Halloweentown.” In the parody, the “Ghost Talker” actor reprises his role as Cal when he joins the evil Wizards treatment program. While working together on the sketches, Brown told her TikTok subscribers that the couple “suddenly fell in love.”

The hottest couples who fell in love on set

The two actors often do TikTok together. Most recently, they staged a “tortilla challenge” by hitting each other in the face with tortillas. In an April 2021 video, the couple answered questions about their relationship, saying that Brown was deciding in partnership and her fiance had made the first move.

In addition to working together on content, former colleagues are also parents of dogs. “Meet the Moon… she loves treats and tug of war and has gradually come to terms with the sounds that the coffee maker makes in the morning… and we can’t get enough of her! ❤️,” Brown wrote on Instagram in May along with a photo of her and Kuntz smiling with a puppy.

Kunz also posts his share of the actress Bringing Down the House on his Instagram page. On Valentine’s Day, he posted a selfie on the ocean with his beloved, writing: “You are the sunrise on the beach. The moon on the water. I love you ❤️”. According to his Instagram bio, the Youthful Daze graduate now works as a realtor in Los Angeles. Brown, for her part, most recently appeared as Nurse Chloe in season 59 of General Hospital in 2021.

The beauties from the original Disney Channel movie: Where are they now?

“I haven’t done a TV series since Guiding Light, so I’m just thrilled to be able to do something during the day again. It’s like returning to something that holds a special place in my heart. It’s a completely different experience in adulthood, but it makes you nostalgic and have all the wonderful memories of when I was a kid working on soap,” the Be Cool actress told soap opera Digest in May 2021.