Kim Zolciak-Biermann defends daughter Ariana after drunk driving arrest: “She cooperated and was honest”

Standing next to your child. Kim Zolciak-Biermann came to the defense of her daughter Ariana Biermann after her recent arrest.

“Ariana was involved in a minor accident. When the police arrived at the scene, the investigator immediately initiated an investigation into drunk driving while intoxicated,” 44—year-old Zolciak-Biermann wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 16. an accident, the officer incorrectly concluded that she was damaged. It wasn’t like that.”

In a lengthy post, the reality TV star said that at the time of her arrest, her 20-year-old daughter “was not exposed to any substances, including alcohol or marijuana.”

“Because she was cooperative and honest, she admitted to using marijuana the day before, that is, more than 24 hours before her contact with the law,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum continued. “In addition, the arresting officer, as evidenced by his own police report, accused Ariana of alcohol intoxication. She completely denies these charges and intends to fight these charges because she is innocent of them.”

In conclusion, she said: “We appreciate that the general public allowed this case to be considered on its merits, and not for rhetoric or incorrect conclusions.”

Zolciak-Biermann’s social media post appeared after Ariana was arrested on Saturday, August 13, after she was involved in a car accident. In a statement to Us Weekly, the Georgia native’s lawyer denied that his client was driving under the influence.

“Ariana was involved in a minor accident. When the police arrived at the scene, the investigator immediately launched an investigation into drunk driving,” her lawyer Justin Spizman said at the time. “Despite Ariana’s constant mentions that she was upset and concerned about a minor accident, the officer mistakenly concluded that she was intoxicated. It wasn’t like that. She completely denies these charges and intends to fight these charges because she is innocent of them.”

According to a police report obtained by Us, the officer claimed that Ariana did not look sober when he arrived at the scene. “I informed [Ariana] that I could smell an alcoholic drink on her breath. She stated that the smell may have come from her clothes,” he clarified. “Ariana stated that she smoked a vape pen with THC the night before, but did not drink.”

He continued: “I conducted field sobriety assessments with Ariana and noticed signs of a violation. I noticed that she had a noticeable impact during the assessments,” adding that a fellow officer conducted a horizontal gaze nystagmus (HGN) test and “observed four out of six clues.”

The policeman also stated that Ariana refused to provide “a breath sample for a preliminary breath test.”

Ariana was charged with drunk driving, possession/purchase of alcohol by minors and improper/disorderly lane change. She was released on bail on the same day. Her boyfriend, Hudson McLeroy, was also prosecuted on alcohol charges and also released.