Actor Kim Woo Bin continued to donate this year!

On January 4, Kim Woo Bin’s agency AM Entertainment reported that the actor recently donated 100 million won (approximately $78,700) to Asan Hospital in Seoul.

After his debut, Kim Woo Bin began making generous donations in 2014, anonymously helping underprivileged youth. After fighting nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017, he made sincere donations to the poor, including patients with childhood cancer.

In 2019, when he returned to his public activities after completing cancer treatment, he donated all the proceeds from the fan meeting to children with cancer. In 2020, he donated another 100 million won to help prevent the spread and infection of COVID-19 among vulnerable groups. He then donated all his fees for documentary stories to the Korean Children’s Leukemia Foundation for Children with Cancer. On Christmas Day, 2021, he also delivered gifts prepared by him to about 200 children hospitalized in the children’s department of Asan Hospital.