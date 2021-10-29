Kim Woo Bin And Shin Min Ah Get Married? Your Wedding Will Be In November

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have a long relationship, is it time to take the next step? They may be planning their wedding

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin’s relationship is well known in the drama industry, the actors have been together for quite some time, and it might be time for both of them to be thinking about marriage.

Kim Woo Bin is an excellent drama actor that we have seen in series like ‘We Are Young’, ‘Love Cell’ and ‘The Heirs, in addition to having a great story as this celebrity survived cancer and continued to show all his talents in front of to the cameras for their fans.

On the other hand, Shin Min Ah is also a great actress who has her extensive career with dramas like ‘Tomorrow With You’, ‘Oh My Venus’ and more recently ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’; Her acting skills are undeniable and her work has made her a beloved celebrity.

Both South Korean actors have been in a relationship for about 6 years, their love story began in 2015 and since then they have not stopped being together making thousands of fans adore this couple formed by Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin.

Min Ah and Woo Bin have overcome great obstacles together and show great support and unconditional love at every opportunity; make up one of the most beloved couples in the K-drama industry and perhaps, after so many years of relationship, it is time for these actors to get married.

SHIN MIN AH AND KIM WOO BIN PREPARE THEIR WEDDING, WILL GET MARRIED IN NOVEMBER

According to reports, Shin Minah and Kim Woobin are planning their wedding and this couple would get married in the month of November, after almost 6 years of relationship, perhaps both have decided to join their lives forever with a nice event for both of them.

Less than a month before the wedding, the fans of both actors are very excited at this news and fully support the marriage of Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah.

Maybe the ending of ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ was a real life spoiler for Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah’s wedding, they will surely be very happy with their marriage.

HOW DID KIM WOO BIN AND SHIN MIN AH MEET?

Although Shin Minah and Kim Woobin had never acted together, they both met during the photo shoot for a campaign with the Giordano brand, the two actors worked on it and that’s where they met and started dating since 2015.

Shin Min Ah never abandoned Kim Woo Bin while he was battling cancer, something very vaioous and that shows the great love they have for each other, they deserve great happiness and being together forever.