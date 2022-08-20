Kim Taehyung became the fastest person to gain 50 million followers in the history of Instagram.

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

In just eight months, Kim Taehyung, aka Vee, has gained an impressive 50 million followers on his personal Instagram account.

After earning two Guinness World Records in December 2021 as the fastest person to gain 1 and 10 million subscribers, he is expanding his record as the fastest person and K-pop artist to gain 50 million subscribers in the history of the platform.

“#TaehyungInstagram50M” and “ICONIC THV 50MILLION” ranked first and second in the world on Twitter as fans celebrated his record milestone.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here