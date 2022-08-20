Kim Taehyung became the fastest person to gain 50 million followers in the history of Instagram.

In just eight months, Kim Taehyung, aka Vee, has gained an impressive 50 million followers on his personal Instagram account.

Kim Taehyung is the fastest person to surpassed 1M-50M Followers on Instagram history ICONIC THV 50MILLION #TaehyungInstagram50M pic.twitter.com/tnzoZxvIAD — ٭ (@thetaesimpact) August 20, 2022

After earning two Guinness World Records in December 2021 as the fastest person to gain 1 and 10 million subscribers, he is expanding his record as the fastest person and K-pop artist to gain 50 million subscribers in the history of the platform.

“#TaehyungInstagram50M” and “ICONIC THV 50MILLION” ranked first and second in the world on Twitter as fans celebrated his record milestone.