Kim Tae-hyung: BTS’s V’s Life, His True Story

Kim Tae-hyung, BTS’s V has become one of the most famous K-Pop singers in the world; Here we tell you more about him.

Kim Tae-hyung known by his stage name, V is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actor. He is one of the main vocalists and dancers of BTS.

V was born on December 30, 1995 in Daegu, South Korea, and grew up in Geochang County.

The story of BTS’s Kim Tae-hyung

He is the oldest of three children, with a younger brother and sister. V first aspired to be a professional singer in elementary school, and eventually began taking saxophone lessons in high school as a means of pursuing a career.

V initially became a Big Hit Entertainment trainee after auditioning in Daegu.

Tae-hyung studies

After graduating from Korean Arts High School in 2014, V enrolled at Global Cyber ​​University.

On June 13, 2013, he made her debut as a member of BTS on Mnet’s M Countdown with the song “No More Dream” from her debut album 2 Cool 4 Skool.

He was first credited for musical composition on The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 1 when he co-wrote and co-produced the song “Hold Me Tight.”

He also contributed to writing the lyrics for the song “Boyz with Fun”, co-composed by his partner Suga.

For the song “Run”, V’s melody was used with Jungkook’s original lyrics for the upcoming album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2. He then did the same for a solo single called “Stigma” from the Wings album, which charted at 26 on the Gaon Music Chart and 10 on the Billboard World Digital Singles Chart.

Hug Me – V

V has also unofficially released a cover of “Hug Me” with BTS bandmate J-Hope, as well as a cover of Adele’s “Someone Like You.”

“Someone Like You” – V

The New York Times ranked it 20th on their list of “The 65 Best Songs of 2018,” along with “FAKE LOVE.”

LA Times pop music critic Mikael Wood named it the fourth “best and most worthy streaming song of 2018.”

Guardian Music reviewer Laura Snapes listed it as one of her favorite songs on her “Best Music of 2018 – Albums and Songs” list.

On October 24, 2018, V became one of the youngest recipients of the prestigious fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit medal, awarded to him by the president of South Korea along with the other members of BTS for his role in spreading Korean culture.

V and J-Hope a great success!

On June 14, 2019, V, along with fellow BTS member J-Hope, collaborated with Swedish singer Zara Larsson on a song called A Brand New Day for the soundtrack album of their mobile game BTS World.

In 2016, V made his acting debut with a supporting role in the KBS2 historical drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth under his real name.

He also collaborated with BTS member Jin for the Hwarang soundtrack titled “It’s Definitely You.”

On June 8, 2017, he released “4 O’CLOCK”, a song that he co-produced with BTS member RM, to celebrate the band’s fourth anniversary.

“Scenery” by V

V released his first solo song outside of BTS, “Scenery”, on January 30, 2019 via BTS’s SoundCloud page. The song was first heard at the 2019 Seoul Music Awards and later on BTS’s Twitter page.

The ballad song was written and composed by V (who also photographed the cover), produced by Big Hit Entertainment producer Docskim, and featured additional contributions from Big Hit producers Pdogg and Hiss Noise.

It broke SoundCloud records by reaching 100 million streams out of 20 million in less than fourteen days, the shortest time for the platform.

Over the course of two weeks after its release, “Scenery” broke the daily broadcast record nine times, setting the record for 11 million broadcasts in one day.

The song received generally favorable reviews after its release, with particular praise directed at the nostalgic and sentimental qualities of the lyrics.

Impact and influence of V

V crosses his arms, his right hand is holding a microphone, and he looks to the left, during The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage tour on March 23, 2016.

In 2018, a research analysis was conducted on Google search trends related to the K-pop industry. “V” ranked first in the table, which means it was the most searched keyword in the last five years in South Korea.

In a poll conducted by Gallup Korea, he was ranked the ninth most preferred idol of 2018.

Various artists have cited him as an influence and role model, including The Boyz’s Younghoon and Hwall, Golden Child’s Jaehyun, Rainz’s Byun Hyun-min, Ateez’s Yeosang and Mingi, D-Crunch’s Jungseung and Dylan, Lucente’s Bao, NewKidd’s Yunmin, Boy Story’s Hanyu, TXT’s Beomgyu, and former Wanna One member Park Ji-hoon.

V is a baritone, Elite Daily’s Karen Ruffini stated in her article that “V … has no problem producing super soothing tones and bass that are a key element in the overall sound of BTS.” Billboard’s Tamar Herman said that “with a wide range and deep tone, V’s expressive vocals are a mainstay of BTS’s sound.”

Kkanji, Tae’s cat

It was first shown to him in October 2013 and he currently lives with Taehyung’s parents. Kkanji is an adorable cat.

He used to post photos of him, although it has been more than 5 years since he was last seen.

Yeontan, V’s pet

Yeontan, Tan, Tannie or Kim Yeontan is a black and tan “Pomeranian” dog belonging to V.

Yeontan was first shown on December 4, 2017, on Jin’s Birthday V LIVE. He is a male dog that used to live with BTS; However, due to his busy schedule, V was not always able to take care of him, so he currently lives with V’s parents. Yeontan is an adorable little dog and is very close to all the members.

V and Yeontan are incredibly close. While living in the dorm, he always followed Taehyung and there were many interactions between them. Taehyung must have been really upset when Yeontan moved out because, looking at his tweets on Twitter, he had a very close relationship with his dog.

Yeontan lived with the other members in his room. There are many photos of the members holding Yeontan and taking photos with him. The members were definitely close to him and treated him like their own dog.



