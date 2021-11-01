Kim Soo Hyun Totally Changes With One Ordinary Day Turns

Kim Soo Hyun’s New K-Drama Releases New Teasers That Get Us Excited For The Story Premiere

Kim Soo Hyun becomes a student for his next character, butF his life is transformed from one moment to the next and his emotions as well.

After the hit drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, Kim Soo Hyun is ready to return to the screen with another K-Drama and this time it will be with a crime and mystery story where he must face justice.

His character as Hyun Soo will be blamed for a terrible crime and after that everyone will turn their back on him for not taking his word for it, so who was once a happy young college student with many goals ahead, now finds himself behind. the jail.

This is how we saw it in the most recent teasers of One Ordinary Day, where it is observed that in addition to the stage where this boy is, his mood and expression have also undergone a drastic change due to the difficulties he faces.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ONE ORDINARY DAY

This drama is a remake of the series Criminal Justice, in the Korean version we will follow the life of a young university student with a common life who one day is identified as the culprit of taking someone’s life.

With no one on his side, the only one who decides to believe in his innocence is an inexperienced lawyer who does not stand out for his skills, but who will be the ally who will remain by his side at all times.

WHEN IS KIM SOO HYUN’S NEW DRAMA RELEASING?

The K-Drama will begin to publish its episodes on November 27, they can be found through the Coupang Play platform and also on VIU. Are you ready to follow the story?

One Ordinary Day will have a total of 8 episodes, and in addition to Kim Soo Hyun in the title role, we will see performances by Cha Seung Won, Lee Seol, Yang Kyung Won, Kim Shin Rok, and more.