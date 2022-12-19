Kim Simmonds: Savoy Brown Founder and Blues Legend Dies at Age 75

The band announced that Savoy Brown founder and British blues legend Kim Simmonds has died at the age of 75.

The singer died last Tuesday (December 13) after battling a rare form of ring-shaped cell colon cancer.

“Kim Simmonds passed away peacefully on the evening of December 13 — may he rest in peace,” Savoy Brown wrote on Facebook.

“Please note that one of Kim’s last requests was to thank Savoy Brown fans,” they added. “Your support has been and always will be very valuable.

Back in August, Simmonds announced that he had been fighting cancer for a year. “I was undergoing chemotherapy, and because of this, it was difficult for me to perform at concerts,” he said at the time in a statement.

“One of the side effects is peripheral neuropathy, which has now deadened the nerves in my fingers and hands (including my legs).”

The Savoy Brown Blues Band was formed by 18-year-old Simmonds in 1965 with vocalist Bryce Portius, keyboardist Trevor Jeavons, bassist Ray Chappell, drummer Leo Manning and harmonica player John O’Leary. They pioneered the post-Beatles blues movement in the UK.

Releasing albums consistently since the formation of the band, Simmonds’ debut solo album “Solitaire” was released in 1997.

After the album “Witchy Feeling”, which took first place on Billboard in 2017, Savoy Brown released two albums in 2020 — “Not Done Yet” and “Taking the Blues Back Home”. Then live performances in 2021 were postponed due to Simmonds’ battle with cancer.

Among those who paid tribute to Simmonds was Joe Bonamassa, who wrote: “Kim Simmonds was one of the kindest souls I have ever met in this music business. Always smiling and cheerful. Together with Lonesome Dave, he made some great recordings with Savoy Brown. Rest in peace Kim. You will be missed.”

