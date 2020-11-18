Kim Seon Ho’s popularity rises as Han Ji Pyung

Since the K-Drama Start-Up aired, one of the characters that has generated the most interest is SH Venture Capital CEO and Senior Team Leader Han Ji Pyung played by the handsome and talented Kim Seon Ho.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG_fsrHjtk5/?utm_source=ig_embed

For Kim Seon Ho, participating in Start-Up has had very positive consequences for his career and popularity. One of them is the increase in followers on its social networks, especially on Instagram where it reached 2 million followers in record time.

On November 18, the actor’s Instagram account called ‘@Seonho__kim’ reached 2 million followers after having surpassed 1 million on November 3.

That means the Start-Up star earned more than 1 million followers in just 15 days. Before the K-drama was released, the actor’s Instagram account had around 400,000 followers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHj-su9Db12/?utm_source=ig_embed

Kim Seon Ho entered the entertainment industry in 2009 as a musical actor. He made his television debut in 2017 in the drama series Chief Kim (KBS, 2017), he also participated in Strongest Deliveryman (KBS, 2017), Two Cops (MBC, 2017) , You Drive Me Crazy (MBC, 2017), 100 Days My Prince (tvN, 2018).

He also starred in Welcome to Waikiki 2 (JTBC, 2019), Catch the Ghost (tvN, 2019), is a member of the popular variety show 2 Days 1 Night on KBS, and despite Start-Up not ending, he has already received an offer for a Lead role in the new K-Drama Link.



