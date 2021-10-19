Kim Seon Ho’s Contract With SALT Entertainment Has Expired In September 2021?

In the midst of the frenzy of alleged Kim Seon Ho as ‘Actor K‘, the latest news emerged, discussing the actor’s contract with his agency.

Through the entertainment industry, explained Kim Seon Ho’s contract with SALT Entertainment through South Korean media, Sports Donga.

“Kim Seon Ho and SALT Entertainment have been discussing contract renewal since the summer leading up to his contract expiration in early September. Rumors have spread in the industry that her contract is coming to an end, and several agencies have attempted to contact her to try to lure her into their agency. However, due to Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, the decision on whether Kim Seon Ho will renew or move to another agency was pushed back after Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha ended. But then, a big problem arose.”

Regarding the accusations against Kim Seon Ho who is suspected of being ‘Actor K’, the man who forced his ex-girlfriend to have an abortion and break up afterwards, SALT Entertainment asks the general public to look forward to their efforts to find the truth.