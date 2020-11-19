Kim Raver (Grey’s Anatomy) married to a French director!

For several years, Kim Raver – the actress of Grey’s Anatomy – shares her life with a French director. And everything is rolling for the couple.

Did you know ?! Kim Raver has been married for 20 years to Manu Boyer: a French director. And with their 2 children, the lovebirds love to spend their holidays in the south of France.

For several years now, the series “Grey’s Anatomy” has been making the best of TF1! And Kim Raver is one of the emblematic characters of the saga.

On screen, she plays “Teddy Altman”, a cardio-thoracic surgeon. And her arrival at the “Seattle Grace Hospital” has also caused tensions between Owen Hunt and Cristina Yang.

In the city, Kim Raver is also a happy woman! For 20 years, the star has been making perfect love with a Frenchie named Manu Boyer. And he is also a director!

The lovebirds would have met in New York in a swimming pool. Madly in love with each other, they married in 2000 and later became parents to two boys: Luke (18) and Leo (13).

To this day, the happy tribe lives in Los Angeles. And as soon as they have a moment off, the actress and her clan like to laze around for a few days in Aix-en-Provence – home to the rest of their family.

KIM RAVER SPEAKS FRENCH FLOWLY!

Thanks to her husband and her in-laws, Kim Raver can speak French fluently. And the actress loves her man’s cut.

“I discovered Paris when I was 18, and I loved it. The markets, the big family dinners where you stay at the table for a long time while eating well, this is a French peculiarity that should be imported into American culture “, thus delivered the star for Le Parisien in 2006.

And that’s not all ! Kim Raver would like to “shoot in France” in the future. “With my husband, I spend a lot of time speaking French,” the actress told “Télé Star” in April 2019.

But also: “It would be really interesting for me to work in your country on a project exclusively in French. I’ve never done it and I think it would be a very rewarding experience. My children would certainly not say no ”.

