Will Kim Min-jae finally be able to propose to Kim Hyang-gi in “Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist 2”?

Based on the novel of the same name, “Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist” is a tvN drama starring Kim Min Jae as Yoo Se Poong, a famous internist who was expelled from the royal court after he became involved in a conspiracy. . In the first season, he embarked on a mission to become a real heart doctor after meeting Seo Eun-woo (Kim Hyang-gi) and Gye Ji-han (Kim Sang-kyung) in the strange and beautiful village of Gyosu.

Spoilers for the first season

At the end of the first season of the drama, Yoo Se Poong planned to confess his feelings to Seo Eun Woo, but instead suddenly found himself forced to say goodbye. In the second season, Yoo Se Poong will miss Seo Eun Woo unbearably after returning to Hanyang at the request of the king.

However, as soon as Yoo Se Poong lies down for a moment to rest, his thoughts are filled with Seo Eun Woo, the very person he lost suddenly appears before his eyes. Unsure whether he is sleeping or not, Yoo Se Poong reaches out to Seo Eun Woo’s face, and she takes that hand with a warm smile that will surely cause fans of the Poong-woo pair of butterflies.

After their romantic reunion, Yoo Se Poong and Seo Eun Woo have become closer than ever, and a photo of the couple charmingly reading together gives an idea of their happy daily life. Meanwhile, in another photo, the couple looks serious when Yoo Se Poon takes Seo Eun Woo’s hand with a sincere smile, raising the question of whether he finally managed to properly confess his feelings.

The producers of “Poong, the Psychiatrist from Joseon 2” teased, “In addition to the exciting activities of the Kyosu Clinic family, the love story of Se Poon and Eun Woo, which was not realized last season, will be portrayed even deeper. and a more intense way.”

The premiere of “Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist 2” will take place on January 11 at 22:30 Korean time. KST and will be available with subtitles on Viki.