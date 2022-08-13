Kim Kardashian’s SKN office has a glamorous room, an amphitheater and much more: watch the tour

Office goals! Almost two months after Kim Kardashian officially launched her SKKN by Kim cosmetics brand, she’s giving fans a peek inside her workplace — and yes, it’s a glamorous room.

“Welcome to the office of SKKN by Kim,” the 41—year-old beauty mogul said in a YouTube video posted on Friday, August 12. — I’m very excited. No one has actually seen my entire office [yet], so I’m going to give you a tour.”

The nearly 40,000-square-foot space was designed by decorators Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez, along with Michelle Lamy of Rick Owens. The trio worked with Kardashian to include everything she “might need and like” in her work area, and complete it now in her signature minimalist neutral shades.

The Kardashian star’s tour began in her “favorite” place: the amphitheater hall. “It happened because there was so much space,” she said. “And I really liked the high ceilings, but I wanted a cozy area not only so that children could come and hang out and watch movies, but also if they needed to show presentations or just watch something bigger. ”

In the miniature cinema room there is a dark Rick Owens bed, which Kardashian “always loved” so that she and her family could “relax” during hangouts or professional meetings.

The Hulu personality then visited the “big” kitchen, which is often used for her employees’ events. Along with Donald Judd’s wooden tables, the walls were decorated with works of art by Vanessa Beecroft.

SKKN’s multi-level space also includes waiting areas with coffee tables with books that inspire the Kardashians, and a “model glamour room.”

She noted: “We do so many photo shoots here that I need a place where if we do content for SKKN Kim or Skims, we do all our shoots here and there will be enough space for all the models.”

The glamorous space of the Skims founder is directly connected with her own photo studio and her “super calm and quiet” personal glamorous zone. When Kardashian eventually climbed the stairs to the second-floor conference rooms, the walls are covered with her “memories” of the covers of all the magazines she appeared on, including The Hollywood Reporter, Sports Illustrated and Vogue.

“I mean, every cover is so special to me,” the reality star, who has children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex—husband Kanye West, said in her Friday video. . “I could tell you where I was, what I was doing [and] who I was with. .. Such good memories, so many wonderful memories.”

Kardashian previously announced in June that she was launching SKKN a few months after closing her KKW Beauty line.

“I am pleased to finally introduce you to SKKN By Kim, a nine—product rejuvenating skin care ritual that I developed from start to finish,” she wrote on Instagram about the launch of a new company in the field of pure beauty. “I have been lucky enough to learn about the skin and its care from the world’s leading dermatologists and cosmetologists for many years, and every bottle of my new line is filled with the knowledge that I have accumulated during this time.”

To learn more about Kardashian’s office, including how she comes up with her intricate packaging concepts, watch the video above!