Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS: 5 Must-have Items from the Big Black Friday Sale

Even the most casual pop culture fan has heard of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS clothing and shapewear line, and those who often watch The Kardashians often see her and other members of the famous family in sportswear from her line. There is no doubt about the brand’s popularity — even controversial products such as her swimming gloves sold out quickly after their release — and discounts on the site are few and rare. That’s why shoppers need to take advantage of the biannual SKIMS sale, which is now being held for purchases on Black Friday and beyond. This sale is a great idea for holiday shopping, whether you are looking for a great gift idea or choosing something for yourself.

Since products from the Kim Kardashian SKIMS brand go on sale only twice a year, now is the time to take advantage of this. Products from all over the online store have been discounted, so you can choose clothes for home, shapewear, dresses, bestsellers of the site and much more. Most of all I like the fact that the products come in a variety of colors for all body types. Below are 5 things that no self-respecting Kardashian (or fan) can ever do without:

Cozy knitted trousers SKIMS

If there are any more comfortable pants in the world, I definitely didn’t find them. These cozy knit pants (opens in new tab) usually sell for $80, but during the semi-annual SKIMS sale they sell for $54. Polyester/nylon trousers are available in nine different colors, including Smoke, Juniper and Rose Clay (pictured above respectively) in sizes from XXS to 5X. In a commercial on the SKIMS website(opens in new tab) Kylie Jenner and Stassi Karanikolaou said that the Cozy Collection items feel like “oil” on their skin, and Karanikolaou said: “I feel like I’m wrapped in the coziest blanket.” ».

More from the Cozy collection:

Cozy knitted T-shirt, $32.

Cozy knitted jogger, $54.

Cozy knitted shorts, $36.

The best offers of skims for today

Long dress-combination SKIMS Soft Lounge

Long Dress-Soft Lounge Combination

This dress looks so versatile, and I’m sure we’ve seen Kim Kardashian wear it on Hulu The Kardashians. A long Soft Lounge (opens in new tab) combination dress in 11 shades at the usual price of $78 can be purchased for just $60 in sizes from XXS to 4X. Seven additional shades are available at the regular price. The product description says that the jumpsuit is 91% made up of a modal for a tight fit with a straight neckline and partially adjustable spaghetti straps. Even in winter, this dress with thin straps can be complemented with a jacket or hoodie to keep warm, and SKIMS also have them on sale!

More Discounted dresses:

Long dress-combination Soft Lounge with cutouts, $ 58

Summer Mesh dress with long sleeves, $52

SKIMS Utility sports jacket with zipper.

Utility Sport jacket with zipper

You need to keep warm this winter, so you can do it in style! This Utility Sport Zip Up Jacket (opens in new tab) features a cropped cut, mesh lining, adjustable hood and side pockets, according to the product description, and is currently available for just $52 compared to $72. The jacket is available in sizes from XXS to 4X and is available in Stone, Gunmetal and Onyx colors. The jacket also has a reflective edging to match the upper part of the sleeve and an elastic cuff.

More jackets, hoodies and pullovers:

Cozy knitted hoodie with zipper, $48.

Teddy Zip Up sweatshirt, $50.

Cozy Knit cropped pullover, $42.

Velour sweatshirt, $44.

SKIMS Sculptural Short Film

Sculptural short film

We can’t talk about SKIMS and not go into shapewear, and on sale on Black Friday there are a number of modeling items available at a discounted price, including shorts for modeling above the knee with an open gusset (opens in new tab). This short skirt with a hem just above the knee promises to help lift your buttocks and improve your natural shape. Available in many different colors in sizes from XXS to 5X, they are available now for just $22 compared to the regular price of $36.

More Shapewear from the sale:

Sculptural high-waisted briefs, $22.

Sculptural leggings, $44.

Cozy knitted bathrobe SKIMS

Cozy knitted bathrobe

Do you really lead a Kardashian lifestyle if you don’t have expensive clothes? Cozy Knit Robe(opens in new tab) is made of breathable boucle yarn, according to the SKIMS website, and has a drawstring at the waist and sides.e pockets. Usually $128, some colors of this — the epitome of luxury homewear — can now be bought for as little as $78 in sizes from XXS to 5X. If you want to look really cute, pick up a matching bathrobe for the kids! The children’s cozy knitted robe (opens in new tab), available in five different colors, currently costs $28 compared to $48.

More bathrobes and slippers:

Cozy knitted short robe, $66.

Hotel bathrobe, $54.

Hotel slippers, $30.

These are definitely items that you will be able to feel comfortable buying — whether you plan to give them away or keep them for yourself (and at these prices you really should treat yourself). And as soon as you receive your items, be sure to roll back your new SKIMS and activate your Hulu subscription. Seasons 1 and 2 of The Kardashians are already available for streaming, and you can see which shows will return to television and be broadcast in the new year, in our TV schedule for 2023.