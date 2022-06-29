Kim Kardashian’s Legal Team Responds To Extortion Lawsuit Over Her New Skincare Line

Like her sister Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian has built a billion-dollar empire through her various namesake companies, including KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and, of course, the SKIMS shapewear line. SKIMS was even introduced as the official underwear at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and soon there will be some new changes that will prove useful for Khloe Kardashian (or at least for a very specific part of her). In addition, the star of the Hulu reality show decided to take her business to a new level by launching a skin care line with a new brand: SKNN BY KIM. A possible disadvantage is that a lawsuit has already been filed against the branding, but her legal team reacted by considering it “extortion”.

Why Kim Kardashian’s New Cosmetics Line was sued

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff in the lawsuit is Brooklyn-based Beauty Concepts. They claim that they had previously registered the trademark “SKNN+” and turned to Kim Kardashian & Co. to prevent the new skincare line from using a trademark too similar to theirs. According to them, the Kardashian team ignored their protests. Now the company is suing for trademark infringement.

Kim Kardashian’s legal team has spoken out against the new lawsuit

The 44-year-old mother of four first announced that KKW Beauty was being rebranded back in July 2021. Most expected that the rumors that she was working to eliminate the name “West” from the new line, after her divorce from Kanye West, were true. She obviously rejected the “West”, but apparently she herself did not foresee resistance from those who also used the name “SKNN”. Michael Rhodes, Kim Kardashian’s lawyer, said in a statement to TMZ about the fiasco:

This lawsuit is not what it seems. SKKN BY KIM is a new brand that has followed in the footsteps of Ms. Kardashian’s successful KKW product line. Relying on independent research and development, her company applied for the registration of the trademark SKKN BY KIM in order to protect the new branded products. This caused the current extortion attempt.

He continued by stating that Beauty Concepts mistakenly claimed that Kim Kardashian and her team “did something wrong.” They claim that a much smaller company had just applied for trademark registration before asking SKNN BY KIM to remove similar wording. They claim that the name change request was rejected, which then prompted the Beauty Concepts team to challenge the celebrity’s trademark applications with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The USPTO also appears to have rejected this claim, since the word in question is an ambiguous reference to “skin” in general.

Kim Kardashian’s legal team also said that after unsuccessful attempts, the competing company “tried to present its business more than it really is.” Presumably, before all this drama, Beauty Concepts had “no signage” and “no products” associated with their “SKNN+” logo. But when Kardashian’s new skincare line was officially launched, she reportedly rented a brand new storefront and undertook other marketing efforts, including changing her website. The representative was sure that a small business by itself does not give him “the right to close a global skin care line.” He hinted that the true motivation of the judicial campaign was to receive a large payout from a famous person such as Kim Kardashian.

However, this is not the former Kardashian graduate’s first rodeo with the law. According to Forbes, her original skin care company was previously sued in a civil court because of the manufacturer’s trade secrets. It is not known whether the case was settled in monetary or otherwise, but Kardashian did share that the new line has a completely new formula. However, shortly after this ordeal, Kim K faced new legal problems with her neighbor related to underground storage facilities and property lines.

As can be seen from the first season of The Kardashians (now broadcast to Hulu subscribers), Kim Kardashian made significant progress in her efforts to become a lawyer when she passed the “baby bar”. She may just need to develop these newfound skills immediately and introduce herself if SKNN BY KIM can barely walk out the door before the lawsuits come knocking.