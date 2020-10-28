Kim Kardashian’s ‘humble’ 40 year old party

On Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday, the party, where they took their “close friends” to a private island and pretended “everything was normal for a while” caused reactions.

In the midst of the epidemic, the whole world desperately needs to act as if everything is normal.

For this reason, some go to the open spaces that are not crowded, where they can walk around without a mask, continue to live in their summer house where they have the opportunity, and some go for a walk in the park.

But things change when it comes to Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian was the target of social media users with the photos and notes she shared from her party celebrating her 40th birthday.

Kardashian explained that she had gone through multiple health screenings for two weeks and made a ‘surprise’ with a special island trip to her immediate surroundings, which she asked them to quarantine.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

He said that for a while they pretended everything was normal on the private island, dancing, riding bikes, swimming near whales, watching movies together, and much more.

The “awareness” Kardashian showed at the end of her posts did not go unnoticed either: “I realize this is something out of reach for most people right now. I humbly remember how privileged my life was at such moments. ”

His posts, where he used the word modest twice, saw strong reactions in this period, when people lost their lives due to the epidemic, millions of people were unemployed, and they were closed to their small houses without even a balcony to get air.

It was commented that he could spend his money as he wanted, but it was insensitive to share this with everyone in such a period.

A Twitter user pointed out that the invitees “pretend that everything is normal” and that the employees of this special island wear masks and stated that this privilege is not available for everyone.

On the other hand, one of Kardashian’s tweets gave birth to a new internet meme.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/GE9CE4ptfu — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) October 27, 2020

Users shared the tweet “I made a special island surprise for my close circle” by changing the “Red Wedding” episode of the Game Of Thrones series to photographs like an image from the movie Parasite, which draws attention to socioeconomic inequalities.

Even The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) could not remain indifferent to this trend.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/FRLaCSe11J — MoMA The Museum of Modern Art (@MuseumModernArt) October 27, 2020



