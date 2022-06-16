Kim Kardashian’s Friends “Don’t Know” the Extent of Kanye West’s Relationship Behind Closed Doors

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Chris Chu/UPI/Shutterstock; Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

More than it seems at first glance. Kim Kardashian may have hinted at how stormy her relationship with Kanye West was, but the reality TV star is not ready to share all the details yet.

“There’s a lot more to Kim and Kanye’s relationship that people don’t know about,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Things that happened behind closed doors and in private conversations.”

Despite the fact that most of the former couple’s life together “was not captured on film,” the insider noted that there is something more to this story. “Even some of her closest friends don’t know,” the source adds. “Kim will share the truth and tell more about her past as soon as she is ready.”

After almost seven years of marriage, 41-year-old Kardashian filed for divorce from 44-year-old West in February 2021. Later that year, the founder of Skims spoke about the problems that the couple could not cope with.

“To be honest, I can’t do it anymore. Why am I still in this place where I’ve been stuck for years?” She said during an episode of “The Kardashian Family” in June 2021. “I can’t do that. He should have a wife who supports his every step and travels with him and does everything, but I can’t. I feel like a fucking loser. This is my third fucking marriage. Yeah, I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about it. I want to be happy.”

The businesswoman, who shares 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago and 3-year-old Psalm with the rapper, continued to talk in detail about the personal ups and downs in their relationship.

“We always tiptoe around each other’s situations because we don’t want to interfere. And I respect that no one came to me during my marriage and asked: “Are you okay?” Everyone let me go on my own journey and see it for myself,” Kim told her sister Khloe Kardashian during the episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, June 16. “I appreciate that [everyone didn’t intervene], but sometimes I look back and think: “When are we going to jump?” That’s what I don’t understand.”

According to the California native, there were aspects of her life with West that she chose not to make public. “If people knew what my relationship was really like, I think they would ask, ‘How did it last so long?'” she added. “But I can live with myself knowing that I’ve done everything humanly possible to make the situation work, and so I can walk away feeling completely free of guilt.”

Kim’s recent comments came after she previously spoke about her relationship with designer Yeezy.

“We lived for about eight months without even talking to each other at the beginning of the divorce. And then, you know, we started talking again, and I went to the premiere of Donda,” the KKW Beauty founder said on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in April. “I mean, he’s still going to see the kids and stuff, he and I just kept quiet for a minute, and I think in every way it’s going to be like that.”

At the time, Kim noted that staying in each other’s lives means having a new normal. “We don’t really communicate, but I think sometimes it’s okay,” she admitted. “And I think it will be. We always will. That’s who I am. I’ve spent a decade of my life with this man, and I love him so much. So that’s never going to change, but that doesn’t mean they’re right for you, and that’s fine too.”

