Kim Kardashian’s engagement rings from Kris Humphries,Kanye West: photos

Diamonds are eternal! Over the years, Kim Kardashian’s personal life has been accompanied by love and several very memorable engagement rings.

Before her debut in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the California native tied the knot with producer Damon Thomas when she was 19. The duo, who had a 10-year age difference, were married for three years until Kardashian announced their divorce in 2003.

Almost a decade later, the beauty mogul got engaged to Chris Humphries in 2011 after a whirlwind romance. Kardashian and Humphries got married in 2011 when their wedding ceremony was filmed for KUWTK. After 72 days of marriage, the couple separated, and in October 2011 she filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalized in April 2013 after a lengthy trial.

Later, the reality TV star said that she felt pressure to walk down the aisle when she wasn’t sure about her relationship with the athlete. “I thought: “Okay, we’re shooting this for a TV show. If I leave, I will forever be known as the runaway bride. It’s going to be a big joke, and I think I just chickened out,” Kardashian recalled during the KUWTK reunion episode in June 2021. “I thought I’d let everyone down.”

She added: “The show obviously paid us a fee to shoot the show. I took my entire fee and maybe Chris’s [fee] because I wanted a bigger wedding than they were going to pay. So I spent all the money we earned at the wedding. So if it was a fake, I would have saved my money!”

Amid the scandalous divorce from Humphries, Kardashian provoked rumors of an affair with longtime friend Kanye West. The couple gave birth to daughter North in 2013 and married in 2014. They later had a son Saint in 2015, a daughter Chicago in 2018 and a son Psalm in 2019. In February 2021, the founder of Skims filed for divorce after almost seven years of marriage.

KUWTK viewers saw Kardashian’s decision to end her relationship with West in the show’s final season. “To be honest, I can’t do it anymore. Why am I still in this place, where I have been stuck for many years?” the businesswoman said emotionally in the June 2021 issue. “They say he leaves every year and moves to another state. I have to be, like, together to raise the kids.”

Kardashian added: “I can’t do that. He should have a wife who supports his every step and travels with him and does everything, but I can’t. I feel like a fucking loser. This is my third fucking marriage. Yeah, I feel like a fucking loser. But I can’t even think about it. I want to be happy.”

Later that year, Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson after they worked together during her appearance on Saturday Night Live. The founder of KKW Beauty spoke about the next chapter of her life.

“For so long, I’ve been doing what made other people happy. And I think over the last two years I’ve decided I’m going to make myself happy,” Kardashian told Vogue for their March 2022 cover. “And that’s really good. And even if it caused a change and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I chose myself. I think it’s okay that I chose you.”

Scroll down to take a look at all the Kardashian engagement rings:

Damon Thomas

Three years after Kardashian eloped with Thomas in 2000, the couple broke off their marriage. Although details about the carats and the price are unknown, physically it is the smallest of all her wedding rings.

Chris Humphries

A professional basketball player made a proposal to Kardashian with a Lorraine Schwartz ring, which is estimated at $ 2 million. The engagement ring was an emerald-cut diamond weighing 16.2 carats and two 1.8-carat diamonds on each side.

Kanye West

During the proposal of the Kardashian rapper in 2013, West gave her a 15-carat ring with a cut diamond “kushon”. Lorraine Schwartz’s sparkler was later upgraded to a 20-carat diamond, but was one of the items stolen during the Kardashian robbery in Paris in 2016.