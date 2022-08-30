Kim Kardashian’s children spent a lot of time with Pete Davidson. How are they and reportedly doing after Mom and the big breakup

Over the past few months, Pete Davidson has become like a family guy. He told Kevin Hart that he wanted children of his own, but in addition to what he said about family, he was also seen associated with Kim Kardashian’s children North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago, sometimes even without a mom. When a breakup occurs, it is sometimes difficult for the youngest in the family, but how does the child feel after the mother often reports the breakup?

Well, actually, according to a source close to the situation, Pete has been out of sight for longer than fans might have known. So apparently they don’t take things too hard. According to an insider who spoke to ET, the timing of Kim Kardashian’s breakup with Pete Davidson couldn’t have been better.

The actor was in Australia filming when they decided to break up. He was in the village on the set of the movie “Wizards”! with Orlando Bloom, Naomi Scott and others. At some point, Kim Kardashian decided to take a walk there and spend a “bright” weekend with her then-beau, but it wasn’t enough for the sparks to fly.

This weekend happened in July. By the first week of August, reports indicated that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had broken up.

The good news is that the distance Pete Davidson has maintained from his family in recent weeks has allegedly kept him from any friction over the breakup with his children. Or, as an insider put it:

They liked Pete’s company, but the breakup doesn’t bother them, especially since they hardly saw Pete near the end.

Interestingly, one person who seemed annoyed that Pete Davidson had previously spent time with children was Kanye West. The rapper was allegedly “very upset” after photos of the former SNL star spending time with her six-year-old Saint West appeared on the Internet. The two went for a walk to the cheesecake factory (a great choice). Kanye also later grilled Davidson after his breakup with Kim.

Interestingly, despite the split, Pete Davidson is expected to be a storyline in the second season of The Kardashians, which will appear on the schedule on September 12. The trailer for the second season of the Kardashians has already been released, giving us a first glimpse of what to expect, including some moments when Kim’s children and Kim herself talk about “personal confidence.”

As things seemed to settle down on the breakup front, Pete Davidson continued filming “Wizards”! and allegedly even received advice from Orlando Bloom, who has gone through infamous breakups in the past. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is reportedly already ready to return to the dating pool. It seems that she has a “whole new world” of prospects ahead of her.