Kim Kardashian with Kanye West and Kourtney

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continue their travel therapy. The couple went through a high-profile crisis recently. But he seems to be relying on methods that have proven to be effective. The proof in pictures !

After their trip to the Caribbean, the Kardashians-West got together for a very family-friendly outdoor activity. Kim Kardashian posted images from their Paddle Day on Instagram. All in style of course!

North, Kourtney Kardashian and her son Mason were also there … But it was especially the presence of Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, that was noticed by the fans … Delighted!

Those who follow the well-being of the couple have indeed worried about their future after the singer’s outbursts on Twitter. But Kanye West seems clearly committed to keeping his family together. He played the role of the model dad again.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST TREAT THEIR AILS

It must be said that Kim Kardashian is not the type to throw in the towel. The influencer with 190 million subscribers had spoken out in support of her husband. When he had denounced his wife, who he said was actively at work “to lock him up”, she had indeed explained his fragile state of health.

“As many of you know, Kanye West suffers from bipolar disorder. Anyone who experiences it or has someone close to it in their life knows how incredibly complicated and hard it is to understand. ”

Kim Kardashian had thus explained the remarks of her husband against him during a political rally that Kanye West had organized. He had denounced his wife’s desire to abort their first daughter, North. “He is a brilliant but complicated person whose words sometimes go beyond his intentions.”

The couple, who married in 2014, now have four children. They seem to have weathered the storm successfully. Paddleboarding is more stable than you think!



