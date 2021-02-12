Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the middle of a divorce and no longer speak to each other. She will therefore spend Valentine’s Day without him.

It’s Valentine’s Day soon. But this year is going to be special Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Even in the midst of a divorce, the couple still planned to celebrate the feast of love. But each on their own.

We are impatiently awaiting February 14th. And the stars too! The perfect opportunity to spend an evening alone with your other half. But Kim Kardashian has other plans in mind.

In the midst of divorce proceedings, the sister of the Kardashian clan has no head for this. That’s why she decided to take a vacation to the Turks and Caicos Islands to get some fresh air.

And she wasn’t alone. Accompanied by her family and friends, she took advantage of these few days to take a step back on her life. And that suits him very well!

The star has shared the snaps from her vacation to her 204 million followers. Photos that smell of hot sun and sand. But especially far from Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian is trying to end her very agitated divorce. She even brought in her lawyer Laura Wasser, who is known to handle celebrity divorces.

One thing is certain, the couple are not going to celebrate Valentine’s Day together this year. Nor the other years elsewhere.

KIM KARDASHIAN WILL SPEND VALENTINE’S DAY ALONE?

After 7 years of dating, and 7 years of Valentine’s Day together, it’s over. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have decided to leave each other. But that doesn’t mean they won’t celebrate the holiday individually.

According to a source from People magazine, Kim Kardashian would have confided in his evening. The source reports that “Kim is planning to party with her kids and family. She wants to make this day special for the children ”.

Before adding, “She’s no longer in contact with Kanye. Obviously she is focused on her future. ” Indeed the couple had been flailing for a while.

They decided to divorce at the time of the American presidential elections of 2020. In which Kanye West had actually run as a candidate.

According to Page Six magazine, they had tried couples therapy before but soon quit. Nothing could save Kim Kardashian’s marriage anymore.

Kanye West had once revealed to no longer support his wife’s daily life. Still filming for her reality show and taking care of her business. He even said he was fed up with marriage and wanted to move on asap.

But that’s not going to deter Kim Kardashian. She plans to use Valentine’s Day to fully celebrate the feast of love. The love she feels for her family and her children.