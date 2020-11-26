Kim Kardashian will introduce KKW Fragrance fragrances!

Kim Kardashian is the head of many brands. The star unveiled her new KKW Fragrance fragrance and is sublime for the occasion.

Kim Kardashian is always in top form. The starlet took the very sensual pose for the release of her new fragrance KKW Fragrance.

Kim Kardashian strikes once again for the holiday season! The star first rose to prominence a few years ago on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality show. Since then, she has come a long way and is at the head of several brands.

Kanye West’s wife has turned into a real businesswoman in recent years. Indeed, she created a cosmetics brand, a clothing brand as well as a perfume brand: KKW Fragrance.

The celebrity has a habit of releasing a new collection of perfumes for the holiday season. The opportunity for fans to get a nice Christmas present before the hour. In fact, she has just unveiled her brand new fragrance.

Kim Kardashian does not want to miss her success and knows how to go about promoting her products. Thus, Wednesday, November 25, she displayed sensuality to present her new perfume.

KIM KARDASHIAN SEXY FOR THE RELEASE OF HER PERFUME!

Kim Kardashian has over 192 million followers on Instagram and is therefore very influential. So, whenever she can, she doesn’t hesitate to showcase her brands in order to promote them. She unveiled her new fragrance KKW Fragrance which is called Crystal.

For her new fragrance, the star chose a crystal-shaped design. In fact, fans will be able to fall for several colors of her perfume with scents that can vary somewhat. In any case, North’s mom is very proud of her new baby!

On social media, the star displayed sensuality to present her new fragrance. We find her in a tank top, with a pretty necklace around the neck. Then she tied her hair up and chose some pretty makeup over brown tones.

Thus, we suspect that this new fragrance from KKW Fragrance will quickly find its place with fans. Many should add this cosmetic to their list of Christmas gifts. Kim Kardashian may therefore run out of stock!



