Kim Kardashian: What Made Her Really File for a Divorce!

Several rumors have given the reasons why the beautiful Kim Kardashian has finally filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are soon to be over. On February 19, the pretty brunette filed for divorce from HollywoodLife. A source has also revealed the real reasons that pushed him to this point of no return.

The source revealed to HollywoodLife: “Kim Kardashian and Kanye both met lawyers. Kim felt she had tried everything to make the marriage work. ”

She also added, “Kanye was refusing to get the help she asked for, which was the last straw. Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner even tried to take her for a consultation. They gave him support as best they could. ”

The source still balanced: “Kanye West continued to refuse this help. Kim therefore filed the papers through celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. ”

This anonymous source also explained, “Kim really loves him and wants the best for him. She does not want to subject the whole family to all her problems and tragedies ”.

She continued, “Kim Kardashian tries to leave out any drama. And she wants to protect children and does not want them to be embroiled in a drama. Or problems when determining finances. ”

The relative also revealed: “Kim Kardashian spends a lot of time with her family. She focuses on her children and spends time with their cousins ​​and so on. With the aim of easing tensions around divorce “.

Another source said: “It’s sad, but it’s something they all accepted as being for the best. Kim Kardashian is sad but also relieved because it has been a long time coming.

According to the relative: “She has tried for so long to save this marriage and it just wasn’t possible. She still cares very deeply for Kanye, as does the whole family ”.

The source concluded, “So the goal is just to maintain that love and move on to co-parenting. Kim Kardashian has many examples in her life of divorced couples who are very happy co-parents. ”

In contrast, the reality TV contestant never thought she was one of those couples with divorced parents. Rumors have it that she never wanted to part ways with Kanye West.

It must be said that she has already experienced several divorces in her life. But this is the very first time that she has experienced a breakup with children in the middle. Fortunately, she can count on the support of her whole family.

This ordeal is also likely to be very difficult for her four children. Kim Kardashian is doing her best to ensure that they are doing the best they can despite this period!