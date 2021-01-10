Kim Kardashian: What about her divorce from Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian files for divorce. But a question arises: how will their wealth be separated? And who will have custody of the children?

Enough is enough. Kim Kardashian files for divorce after 6 years of marriage and 4 children. The reason would be the mental health of her husband Kanye West. The straw would be his presidential candidacy. The young woman therefore throws in the towel.

This is an anonymous source breaking the news on Page Six. The young woman would have understood that she had to “end her marriage for the sake of her children and her own sanity.” And we understand it! For years her husband has had mental health concerns.

Luckily for them, a marriage contract had been signed at the start of their relationship. Kanye West owes his wife Kim Kardashian $ 1 million per year of marriage in the event of his divorce. The young woman should therefore receive 6 million.

In addition, she will of course be able to keep all of her husband’s jewelry and gifts. At the time, the rapper’s fortune was far greater than that of his wife. But now, the star has a heritage of $ 780 million.

KIM KARDASHIAN TO DIVORCE AFTER 6 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

So for Kim Kardashian, the 6 million is ridiculous. However, the $ 60 million Calabasas property in Los Angeles is reportedly under discussion. Likewise, it is not known who will have custody of their four children.

Even if it is assumed that given the rapper’s state of mental health, custody is given to Kim Kardashian. In any case, this divorce is not because of a deception. The Page Six source confirms that the star is not hanging out with anyone else and that she doesn’t want to.

“She can’t go out on dates now and have paparazzi following her.” She cannot go out quietly. So all in good time.