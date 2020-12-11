Kim Kardashian was devastated after Bernard’s execution!

On social networks, Kim Kardashian posted a long message accompanied by a photo, following the execution of prisoner Brandon Bernard.

Kim Kardashian is in shock. The reality TV star dedicated her latest Instagram post to prisoner Brandon Bernard, who was executed in the United States.

Remember, Donald Trump had ordered to kill the prisoner via a lethal injection, this Thursday, December 10. A decision that tore the heart of his family. But also Kim Kardashian.

As a reminder, Brandon Bernard, a 40-year-old African-American, participated in a double murder in 1999 in Texas. When he was only 18 years old.

Millions of people had therefore signed a petition to have the young man executed for his actions. Others had done everything they could to get him released. He lacked maturity at the time of the incident.

Kim Kardashian had pleaded in his favor a few months ago. “At 18 years and a few months, her brain had not finished developing,” she told reporters.

KIM KARDASHIAN, DEVASTATED BY THE DEATH OF PRISONER BRANDON BERNARD

A few hours ago, Kanye West’s wife took the floor to speak about the sad fate of Brandon Bernard, executed yesterday.

She shared a photo of the inmate alongside her family. So she shared a long message with her community to express her love and sadness.

“Rest in peace Brandon Bernard. In this way, I hope that we can have a little compassion for those who are in prison. I just remind you that sometimes people change. So they transform their lives by becoming better, ”she began.

And that’s not all. Kanye West’s wife continued, “My fight to save a life from a miscarriage of justice does not take away my empathy for the victims. But also families, ”she continued. “So I pray for peace,” she concludes.

Tender words that will warm the hearts of the family of the American prisoner, bereaved by this death. The inmate died in the Terre-Haute, Indiana penitentiary.



