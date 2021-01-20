Kim Kardashian wants to get away from Kanye West?

On social networks, the beautiful Kim Kardashian showed her fans that she was on vacation with her children away from Kanye West!

For several months now, nothing has been going between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The two don’t get along and head straight for divorce. The young woman gets away from her husband as much as possible.

This Sunday, January 17, Kim Kardashian shared a new photo in Story from her Instagram account. She posted a photo from her road trip in California. Some also recognized the voices of her children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian decided to take this trip without Kanye West. From now on, she wants to devote herself to the happiness of her children. Now, the pretty brunette seems to have lost all hope in her relationship.

A source has also confided in US Magazine. She revealed, “They have both been living separate lives for many months now.” The two seem to have ended their relationship.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST HAVE DECIDED TO SEPARATE FOR THE GOODS OF THEIR CHILDREN

Another relative added that Kim Kardashian was done with “Kanye’s unpredictable behavior”. According to US Magazine, “Children don’t know anything about the problems their parents face.”

According to the source, the reality TV contestant’s children are “very used to their father living in another state.” According to another close to the couple, the breakup between the two was really inevitable.

The source explained, “Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had no choice but to live apart in the end. Because the communication between them had become downright toxic ”.

Finally, she added, “Since neither of them wanted the children to be exposed to this kind of hostility, they [remained] separated.” It remains to be seen whether or not things will work out. Case to follow!