Kim Kardashian very honestly admitted that she is not the “best” in marriage after she was asked if she would agree to No. 4 or not

While Kim Kardashian’s professional life has been scrutinized by the public over the years, many seem a little more interested in her sometimes turbulent personal life. The starlet has been in a number of highly publicized relationships, and at the moment she has tied the knot three times. As Kardashian continues her romance with Pete Davidson, one can’t help but wonder if she’ll ever consider walking down the aisle again. Well, in a new interview, the media personality told whether she would agree to wedding No. 4, and very honestly told that she was not the “best” in marriage.

It goes without saying that marriage is an important step, and not something that should be approached lightly. And having survived three failed marriages, Kim Kardashian seems to understand this well. This week she went on The Today Show, where she asked if she had a chance to say “Yes” again. Kardashian explained to the hosts that she plans to take her time moving forward, and it seems she’s even considering taking an example from another famous couple when it comes to her relationship:

I think I’m definitely going to be very careful because I’ve proven that maybe I’m not the best at this and I don’t want to make that mistake again. Sometimes I think: “Should I just be in one of these relationships, like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell?” They seem to be doing it.

The Kardashian star first tied the knot in 2000, and she did it with music producer Damon Thomas before they divorced in 2004. She later married now-retired NBA player Chris Humphries in 2011, although that marriage didn’t work out. However, her last (and perhaps most infamous) spouse was Kanye West, who put a ring on her finger in 2014. The former couple, who have four children, officially separated in early 2021 after the CEO of SKIMS filed for divorce.

When you think about Kim Kardashian’s entire family experience, it’s easy to see why she wants to be careful when it comes to getting married for the fourth time. She also makes a fair point by mentioning Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, as the unmarried couple have one of the strongest relationships in all of Hollywood.

However, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, with whom the billionaire was first linked at the end of 2021, seem to be getting incredibly close. They’ve been on vacation together (where, apparently, “boyfriend maintenance tests” were given), and Davidson even spends time with the Kardashian kids, even when she’s not around. Later in her interview with Today, she spoke about her belief in love and her search with Davidson after her last divorce:

I think that’s exactly who I am. I believe in love. I would never believe in love, no matter what you’ve been through. In fact, this is what my sisters and I talked about yesterday, you can become solid. I said earlier that it took me 10 months just to be alone, absorb it and understand what it’s like to be alone, and then after that I thought: “Okay, I’m ready.” And it was so pleasantly unexpected.

Anyway, it seems that Kim Kardashian is leaving her options open, as well as thinking more deeply about marriage. Of course, it wouldn’t be surprising if she and the SNL graduate really decided to exchange rings based on how things are between them now. But until that happens, they’ll probably just continue to enjoy each other’s company and watch what happens.

You can get some idea of how the couple met by watching the first season of The Kardashians, which is available for streaming on a Hulu subscription.