Kim Kardashian Urges People Who Said She Starved Herself For the Met Gala, Even Though Weight Loss Also Caused Health Problems

Kim Kardashian has caused a lot of controversy after dropping 16 pounds to fit into a classic Marilyn Monroe dress ahead of this year’s Met Gala. There was some debate about whether she should be allowed to wear a dress at all, and then many were outraged at how quickly she lost weight to fit into a dress. The reality TV star continues to speak out against accusations that she lost weight in a dangerous way, although she now admits that it really caused her health problems.

Ever since Kim Kardashian admitted that she had only a few weeks to lose enough weight to fit into the iconic nude dress in which Marilyn Monroe sang the sultry song “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, the Kardashian star has been struggling. from her critics. “Riverdale” actress Lili Reinhart was particularly vocal about the “starving” co-founder of Skims, calling the “toxic behavior” of the reality TV star and urging people to stop supporting “stupid, harmful celebrities.” But Kardashian insists she lost weight in a healthy way, telling Allure:

If I was starving and doing it really unhealthily, I’d say that’s certainly not a good message. But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I’ve never drunk more water in my life. I don’t see criticism of other people when they lost weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses in their craft. There are so many things that are so inaccurate and untrue.

This is an argument that Kim Kardashian has made before — actors and actresses manipulate their bodies for different roles, and she, in fact, did the same thing. She said she wasn’t advertising her diet or trying to get others to join her in her extreme weight loss; she just had a goal to get into a dress, and she did what she had to do—on the advice of experts—to do it.

She admitted that she had health problems because of the diet at the Met Gala; however, it was more to do with what she was putting into her body, rather than what she wasn’t putting into it enough.

Kim Kardashian tries to stick to a plant-based diet. (Hulu subscribers who liked The Kardashians will recall that she admitted to being vegan “most of the time,” but was occasionally shown eating chicken or ice cream Dibs.) She was appointed the main consultant for the taste of Beyond Meat, although she had to give up the receipt confirming that she had actually eaten plant-based products. However, as part of her weight loss regime before the celebration, she again included red meat in her diet, which, according to her, caused an exacerbation of psoriatic arthritis. She remembered:

Psoriasis broke out on my body and I developed psoriatic arthritis, so I couldn’t move my arms. It was very painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist, who prescribed me steroids. I was going crazy. I cut out the meat again and it calmed down.

It seems that the meat-free lifestyle helps Kim Kardashian control this aspect of her health, so now that she has found relief from it, the reality TV star can continue to flaunt the results of her hard work — preferably with more beach thirst traps along with her boyfriend. Pete Davidson, please!

You can catch up with Kim Kardashian and the rest of her famous family by broadcasting the 1st season of The Kardashians on Hulu, and be sure to check out our TV program for 2022 to find out which other shows will premiere on television and streaming soon.