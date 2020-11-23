Kim Kardashian under the magic of the Cardi B collection!

Kim Kardashian is very proud to show off her new collaboration with the Reebok x Cardi B collection! She is already under the spell!

Cardi B therefore focused on her pro projects, and it works pretty well! Eh yes ! So imagine that she launched a new model of sneakers.

The design is very beautiful and worthy of a futuristic imagination. She therefore changed Club C to Club Cardi. Let’s not talk about the red, slightly translucent sneakers, which are to die for!

One thing is certain, Kim Kardashian is already under the spell! Indeed, today she received the singer’s shoes. And she is amazed!

Kim Kardashian therefore ordered a pair for her, but also for her children. Everyone will have their pair of red sneakers! Obviously, Cardi B has bet everything on the shoebox which is worthy of her madness.

KIM KARDASHIAN VALIDATES CARDI B SNEAKERS

It is then a box in the shape of a mouth, pink in color. We can then distinguish a huge language. In reference to this famous mania of the singer, who tends to stick out her tongue.

On her Instagram account, Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but thank the star, making sure to play her music in the background.

On the web, Internet users are asking for this pair! It is therefore very successful! Cardi B therefore has much to be proud of! It therefore proves that you have to put problems aside to create something great!



