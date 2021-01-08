Kim Kardashian tried everything to save her marriage!

Kim Kardashian has long supported Kanye West and did everything to save his marriage. Yet she is on the verge of a divorce.

Kim Kardashian has been in a relationship for many years with Kanye West. The reality TV star is determined to end her marriage after having tried everything for her relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, it’s over. The star married the rapper in 2014 and quickly started a family. She first had North, now 7 years old. Then she had Saint, Chicago, and the youngest, Psalm.

The reality TV star and her husband have always wanted to have a big family. So, they made their dream come true and seemed very happy together. Besides, Kim K. did everything for her husband and was his mainstay in life. So much so that she kept defending herself in the face of her many crises.

Kanye West has always been unstable and took a wrong step a few months ago. He revealed intimate details about Kim Kardashian and humiliated her in public. Enough to annoy the starlet who could no longer bear his behavior.

So, Khloé’s sister tried once again to save her couple and everything seemed to be going better between them. Today, she no longer seems to want to hold on to her affair with Kanye West, so a divorce is imminent.

KIM KARDASHIAN DID EVERYTHING TO SAVE HER MARRIAGE!

Kim Kardashian has decided to end her marriage to Kanye West. As Page Six reveals, all is well “over” between the two stars. Nevertheless, Kris Jenner’s daughter took a long time to decide to divorce her husband.

According to Pam Behan, her former nanny, North’s mother “tried everything” to save her marriage. The nanny knows the rapper well and knows what the 40-year-old starlet has been through. She therefore understands her decision very well.

“Kim has reached a point of no return and I really can’t blame her for it,” she said of The Sun. According to her, the couple would have been mainly weakened, because Kanye West would have trouble managing his notoriety. Still, she doesn’t worry about Kim Kardashian.

“Kim will be fine, I know that,” she confessed. The starlet is going to file for a divorce and will focus on her career. Besides, she might still have some political ambitions. “Could she one day become president?” Yes, she could, ”Pam Behan said.