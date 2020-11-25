Kim Kardashian tortured by sports coach Melissa!

Via her Instagram story, Kim Kardashian immortalized her last workout with her coach Mélissa! And it’s worth the detour …

Kim Kardashian is very careful with her line. So to maintain her dream body, she has the chance to work every day with her sports coach Mélissa. Via Instagram, the star also shared their last shoot.

Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous women in the world to date. Powered by “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” – for several seasons – the star has performed brilliantly alongside her family.

Unfortunately for his fans, last September Kim Kardashian formalized the end of filming “KUWTK”. From now on, the businesswoman wants to focus on her private life away from the cameras.

After her ups and downs with Kanye West, the influencer now wants to save her marriage and protect her children from tabloid madness.

However, the incendiary brunette also continues to reveal all her daily life via her social networks. And last I heard, all is well with her.

A few hours ago in her story, Khloé’s sister shared her last workout. The proof in pictures!

KIM KARDASHIAN BURNS CALORIES ON INSTAGRAM!

As you can see, Kim Kardashian was obviously determined to burn some calories! And to do so, Reign’s aunt called on her lifelong coach Melissa Alcantara!

Facing the camera, North’s mother did a few weight training exercises… Not without difficulty!

“It’s harder than it sounds,” Kim Kardashian captioned her video. As she was starting to weaken, her sports coach urged her to continue her efforts to brilliantly finalize her workout series.

Courageous, Kanye’s wife held on tight and didn’t give up! Very proud of her performance, she was even entitled to congratulations from her coach. Class!



