Kim Kardashian thinks she can reveal her old friend secrets

It is said that Kim Kardashian is concerned, as the socialite believes Larsa Pippen, her former best friend may reveal some intimate matters of her life.

It is not a surprise that Kim Kardashian is always surrounded by friends, her entourage of close people always meet her in the hardest moments and also in the moments of celebration, her inner circle became smaller when she left 10 years of friendship to one side after fighting Larsa Pippen.

Recently, Kanye West’s wife revealed that ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ was off the air after several seasons, epic chapters full of fights, parties and trips. Thanks to their reality show, the Kardashian-Jenner clan gained quite a bit of popularity.

But, as projects leave, new shows arrive and it is believed that Kim K. is worried about the offer made to her ex-friend Larsa Pippen, who was one of the celebrities closest to the family led by Kris Jenner.

A source from the Closer medium revealed that the fashion entrepreneur is very nervous, as she learned that Larsa Pippen is in talks with a television station to generate her own program, Kim is afraid that her ex-close friend will share some details of her life and that she becomes more famous than her.

Kim is upset that if Larsa becomes a global superstar, there is a good chance that she could outshine Kim, stealing fans and her business empire.

The Chicago West mother also felt betrayed by her friend Jonathan Cheban, as several photographers last week captured Cheban and Larsa having breakfast together at a Miami restaurant. OMG!

Larsa Pippen is the wife of former professional basketball player Scottie Pippen and her appearances on TV shows are sporadic, but with a large presence, many viewers recognize her for her work on “Selling Sunset.”

It is believed that Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian became estranged after Kanye West had an episode due to her bipolar disorder, the ‘Stronger’ rapper posted a message with the name ‘Larsa’ on Twitter. After this fact, none of the members of the Kardashian family follow Pippen on social networks.



