Kim Kardashian: That tender gesture she doesn’t like at all!

In an excerpt from Keeping up with the Kardashian shared by Kim Kardashian, the starlet pointed to a gesture that she does not appreciate.

Remember. Last June, the United States aired a colorful, never-before-seen episode of KUWTK on entertainment channel E!

An episode in which Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian came to blows. Indeed, the two sisters fought violently.

A scene captured and widely relayed on social networks. Fortunately for them, Khloé will be there to separate her sisters while Kendall Jenner, shocked, will not know how to react.

Since then, the two sisters have avoided each other. Both preferring to spend the summer separately, so without speaking to each other or even giving each other news.

KIM KARDASHIAN SHARES A GESTURE SHE DIDN’T LIKE TOGETHER

But, it looks like Kim and Kourtney have decided to bury the hatchet. In an excerpt from KUWTK shared by Kanye West’s wife, the young woman has a strange attitude towards her sister.

In a video shared by KUTWK’s official Instagram account, Kourtney is talking to her sister, Khloé. “I saw Kim the other day and gave her a hug,” she begins.

Then, in the footage, Kourtney walks up to Kim to greet her. “Hello, oh are we hugging?” », Comments North’s mother, obviously unaccustomed to receiving hugs from her sister.

The latter therefore does not hesitate to tell him that she is ill, in order to cut short the hugs, therefore. The video, posted a few hours ago, has been liked more than 30,000 times.

Many internet users have therefore commented on Kim’s attitude towards her little sister, Kourtney. “I’m glad they get along better, I like them”, “well done girls, you put your grudges aside, you are sublime”, “oh great Kim well done for this gesture”, we read.



