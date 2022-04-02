Kim Kardashian tells why KKW fragrance is temporarily shutting down: “Deeply personal to me”

Try something new. Kim Kardashian has announced that her KKW fragrance will be temporarily unavailable — for a serious reason.

“On May 1, at midnight, @KKWFragrance will close the website so that we can relaunch the fragrance in the future under a completely new name – and in a new online store where you can buy products of all beauty categories on one site,” the message says. The 41-year-old reality TV star tweeted on Friday, April 1.

Kardashian noted that her fragrances are “deeply personal” to her as she marks the next chapter with the brand. “I put my heart and soul into every bottle, and I am incredibly proud of every KKW Fragrance product and the collaboration we have launched since the launch of Crystal Gardenia in 2017,” she continued. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and love in these last few years. I can’t wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my perfume journey—I promise I won’t stay long.”

The company’s change came after the beauty mogul was recently declared officially unmarried due to her breakup with Kanye West. Kardashian, who has children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with West, 44, initially filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Later that year, the California native moved on to Pete Davidson after they worked together on “Saturday Night Live” in October 2021. A month later, Kardashian filed documents with a request to declare her officially unmarried and restore her surname.

At the time, West said he would like to resume a relationship with Kardashian. “We’re not even divorced,” the rapper said during Revolt’s performance on “Drink Champs” in November 2021. — So how are we — because [it’s] not a joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents—I want us to be together.”

The businesswoman, for her part, later reflected on trying to choose herself, adapting to major changes in her life.

“For so long, I’ve been doing what made other people happy. And I think over the last two years I’ve decided that I’m going to make myself happy,” she shared with Vogue in February. “And that’s really good. And even if it caused a change and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I chose myself. I think it’s okay that I chose you.”

Kardashian noted that she was excited to see what would happen to her in the future, adding: “My 40 years is being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to study. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy.”

The following month, Us confirmed that a judge declared Kardashian legally unmarried amid her divorce proceedings with designer Yeezy. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians graduate has since removed West from her official name, as well as from all of her social media accounts.

At the time, a source exclusively told us that Kardashian is “really happy” with her legal single status, saying, “This is a positive step forward in the divorce. Despite the fact that other issues are still being discussed, this is a huge burden off her shoulders.”