Kim Kardashian tells what cosmetic work she did and what she didn’t do: “I genuinely care about looking good”

Setting the record straight. Kim Kardashian talked about the work she did with her face and what she stayed away from.

“A little bit of Botox. But I’ve actually cooled off,” Kardashian, 41, told Allure when asked about her history of facial beauty treatments for their August cover. The Kardashian star added: “I’ve never had my eyelashes extended. I’ve never done anything. Today I have a drop of mascara. I’ve never stuffed my cheeks. I’ve never stuffed my lips.”

Although the founder of KKW Beauty was adamant about the lack of cosmetic adjustments, she admitted that she thought a lot about her appearance.

“I care. I really genuinely care about looking good,” she told the publication. “I probably care about more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day, or you’re at school and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments, usually late at night. After everyone settles down, I will do laser treatment.”

Kardashian previously admitted that she had injections in the ass after she was photographed with a dent on her buttocks, but for the treatment of psoriasis, and not out of vanity. “I went to get a cortisone shot in the ass,” she explained during a live broadcast on Instagram in 2016. — One of my neighbors was a dermatologist at Cedars. I walk in there and he’s like, “There’s a one in a billion chance you’re going to have a huge dent in your ass.” Of course, I have a huge dent in my ass,” explained the CEO of SKIMS.

Kardashian has been criticized from time to time for transforming her body. After it was revealed that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday” dress for the 2022 Met Gala, the California native was accused of perpetuating a culture of unhealthy eating. During a June appearance on Today, Kardashian told hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that she has lost 21 pounds since she began her journey to fit into historical clothing.

“Walk down the red carpet and give an interview in which you say how hungry you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month… and all this in order to get into a damn dress?” Lili Reinhart wrote in her Instagram story after the prestigious May event. “So wrong. So fucked up on hundreds of levels.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has defended her weight loss by comparing her to actors dieting to portray certain characters. “If I was starving and doing it really unhealthily, I would say that this is certainly not a good message. But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I’ve never drunk more water in my life,” she told Allure. “I don’t see criticism of other people when they lose weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses in their craft. There are so many things that are so inaccurate and untrue.”