Kim Kardashian talked about her relationship with Kanye West after spending Father’s Day together

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kimye seems to be heading in the right direction. Kim Kardashian spoke about her relationship with Kanye West, confirming that the exes celebrated Father’s Day together.

How famous parents celebrated Father’s Day

“Everything is going well,” the 41—year-old Kardashian star said on “Today” on Tuesday, June 21. “We had, you know, Father’s Day in the house. The kids spent the day with him, and then we had a big Father’s Day dinner, and North cooked.”

Kardashian and West, 44, have four children: daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3. The Skims founder paid tribute to the rapper via Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 19, writing: “Thank you for being the best dad for our kids and loving them the way you love them. Happy Father’s Day E”.

She told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about the post: “Of course, I wanted to honor and respect the wonderful people and fathers [and] men in my life who raised me and are raising my children. So everything is going well.”

Timeline of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. In October 2021, the reality show personality passed to Pete Davidson.

“I waited a good 10 months before I was ready to open up,” Kardashian said on “Dating Again Today.” — And I think you definitely need that time for yourself. And then when you were ready to go out there, I felt that I just needed a new energy and something different. And it definitely took me by surprise.”

When Kardashian and 28-year-old Davidson got hot, West made it clear that he was unhappy. In addition to the initial claim that he wanted to reunite with his ex-wife, he criticized the graduates of the Saturday Night Live show several times, stating that he would “never” meet his four children. Davidson has since contacted North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“Kim likes how great Pete gets along with the kids,” an insider told Us Weekly. “He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh.”

The official chronology of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship

While West stopped (publicly) shadowing Kardashian and Davidson, she gave a new insight into their marriage on the Hulu family show.

“If people knew what my relationship was really like, I think they would ask, ‘How did it last so long?'” the Skkn founder said during the season one finale earlier this month. “But I can live with myself knowing that I’ve done everything humanly possible to make the situation work, and so I can walk away feeling completely free of guilt.”

Two months before that, Kardashian said in the podcast “Not thin, but not fat” that she doesn’t talk much with West at the moment.

“We don’t really communicate, but I think sometimes it’s OK,” she said in April. “And I think it will be. We always will. That’s who I am. I’ve spent a decade of my life with this man, and I love him so much. So that’s never going to change, but that doesn’t mean they’re right for you, and that’s fine too.”