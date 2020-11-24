Kim Kardashian sums up the great mood of 2020 very well!

Kim Kardashian has noticed that 2020 is a special year. The starlet wanted to sum it up in a few words on Instagram.

The year 2021 is coming soon and everyone is looking forward to wrapping up this special year. Still, Kim Kardashian asks fans to show some zen on Instagram.

Who does not want to end 2020 quickly? This year has not bode well for anyone and Kim Kardashian has noticed it. Like everyone else, she had to deal with Covid-19 and had to limit her movements.

Then, during confinement, she had to take care of her children and had confided several times that she had been overwhelmed. She even had to take a step back, because she wasn’t getting through. Since then, the reality TV star has shown commitment and has repeatedly educated her fans to wear a mask.

Nevertheless, Kim Kardashian is just as tired of this year, which almost marked the end of her relationship. Indeed, not long ago, she had a big crisis with Kanye West. The rapper had revealed very intimate details of her during a meeting for the presidential elections.

Thankfully, North’s mom and Kanye West have reconciled and everything seems to be going better for them. That said, the starlet wants to be tired of this year and tries to stay calm in the face of the situation.

KIM KARDASHIAN, PHILOSOPHER FOR THIS YEAR 2020!

Kim Kardashian couldn’t have a huge 40th birthday party because of the virus. Still, she found a way to properly celebrate her birthday. She organized a trip to Tahiti with her relatives and had a good laugh.

So, for the few weeks that remain before the passage of the year 2021, Kanye West’s wife tries to stay optimistic. For her, it is about showing zen and trying to reconnect with her inner being.

“If you haven’t noticed yet, 2020 was designed for you to reconnect with your soul and raise your consciousness so that you can elevate your life,” she shared on Instagram Story. Thus, the star is somewhat of a philosopher!

So, does Kim Kardashian want people to be more generous and more attentive? Either way, she seems to want to end the year well and is grateful.



