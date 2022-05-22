Kim Kardashian Subtly Supports Boyfriend Pete Davidson’s Latest Appearance on “Saturday Night Live”

Stay in touch! While Kim Kardashian celebrates her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding to Travis Barker, she couldn’t help but praise boyfriend Pete Davidson for his latest appearance on Saturday night live from afar.

The 41-year-old Skims mogul posted an Instagram Story on Saturday, May 21, where several photos of the 28-year-old Davidson and his colleagues from SNL were edited together on the same screen. In the picture, the “King of Staten Island” star was pictured sitting at the “Weekend Update” table along with actors such as Colin Jost, Michael Che, Alex Moffat and former writer John Mulaney.

The Kardashian star, who no longer addressed her subtle show of support, is currently in Portofino, Italy, to celebrate the third wedding ceremony of the founder of Poosh, 43, and Barker, 46. (The duo previously held a Las Vegas wedding without a marriage certificate and a legal ceremony last week in Santa Barbara, California.)

“Hello, Colin and Che, and the millions of people [who] are watching just to see if I’ll mention Kanye,” the actor told Meet Cute during the “Weekend Update” on Saturday’s season 47 finale, referring to his departure from the series. “I never thought this would be my life. Look at me when I started here: back then I was just a skinny kid and no one knew what race I was. Now everyone knows that I am white because I have achieved huge success barely showing up for work.”

He continued: “I appreciate that Saturday Night Live always supports me. Thank you, [executive producer] Lorne [Michaels], for never giving up on me or judging me, even when everyone else was, and for believing in me and allowing me to have a place that I could call home with memories that would last forever. life expectancy.”

SNL is also where Davidson connected with the mother of four— she shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex—husband Kanye West – after her October 2021 debut. The duo even shared a sweet stage kiss, portraying Disney characters Aladdin and Princess Jasmine. Since then, their romance has continued to heat up, bringing their love to the red carpet at the White House Correspondents’ dinner and at the Met Gala.

“Everyone in Kim’s family absolutely adores Pete and loves Pete for Kim. He fits so well into her life and into her family,” a source told us earlier this month. “Kim and Pete are even happier now that they can attend events together and be in public. They like to spend as much time together as possible.”

The insider noted, “Kim also made Pete grow up a lot and think seriously about his future and business. He invests, saves and thinks about longevity for the first time. He goes to Chris for advice.