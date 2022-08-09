Kim Kardashian Still Wants to Get Married Again, Despite Breaking up with Pete Davidson

Still making plans for the future. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not giving up on love after the breakup, a source tells Us Weekly.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: what were they like

Read the article

“Kim wants to get married again, and Pete wants to have children — nothing has changed,” says the insider. “It just wasn’t meant to be with each other.”

On Friday, August 5, we confirmed that Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, had ended their romance after nine months of dating. The graduate of the show “Saturday Night Live” became the first novel of the Kardashian star after her divorce from Kanye West.

“There really wasn’t any drama between them when they decided to break up,” another source told us. “That was what they were talking about; it wasn’t a sudden breakup. Each of them has a busy schedule, and the distance complicated the task. Kim travels a lot, and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially because of his filming schedule.”

The ups and downs of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West over the years

Read the article

The source added: “They had a lot of fun together and they can look back with fond memories.”

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner in Washington, DC, April 30, 2022. Matt Baron / Shutterstock

During their romance, Davidson met Kardashian’s four children—North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3-whom she shares with West, 45. Last month, the comedian announced that he also wants to have children of his own. .

“[I’m] definitely a family guy,” Davidson told Kevin Hart in “Peacock Hart to Heart.” “My favorite thing I haven’t achieved yet is I want to have a baby. It’s like my dream.”

Meanwhile, the rapper made it clear during the relationship that he disapproved of their breakup, and celebrated their breakup with a fake newspaper headline that read: “Skeet Davidson died at the age of 28” on Monday, August 8.

“Kim is furious that Kanye wrote that Skeet is dead,” a source told us. “This is another one of his outbursts, and it’s not a joke for her. She doesn’t take his attacks lightly and demanded that he take them down.”

Everything Kim and Her Family Said about Pete in the Kardashians

Read the article

Kardashian has previously criticized her ex-husband for his social media activism, writing earlier this year that she “wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive relationship with her parents” with West.

“Divorce is hard enough for our children, and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly only hurts everyone more,” the reality star said in February. “This is what’s best for our kids, and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible at every turn.”

While the first source adds that it “upsets them both,” Davidson is “focusing on filming and his career.”