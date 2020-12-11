Kim Kardashian spends $ 100,000 Christmas decorations

American star Kim Kardashian doesn’t hesitate to pay dearly for a breathtaking Christmas decoration! We tell you more.

Christmas is fast approaching. And if this year, this holiday season will not be like the others, there is no way to ignore the Christmas decorations.

And for that, celebrities do not lack imagination. Or resources elsewhere!

Indeed, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and many more have already installed their beautiful Christmas decorations. And to decorate their huge homes, the stars do not hesitate to pay the price!

Experts then estimated the price of their incredible Christmas decorations. And it seems that Kim Kardashian has spent some 100,000 dollars for its creation! Just that.

KIM KARDASHIAN: HIS CHRISTMAS DECORATION

This year, Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West have chosen quite sober decorations. Indeed, they opted for traditional white lights.

These were placed on Christmas trees all around the house. Although quite simple, this decoration would have cost the couple close to 100,000 dollars!

Moreover, the young woman and her husband have chosen this minimalist decoration to go with the modern style of their home. Moreover, we notice more decoration at the bottom of their garden.

This is the play area for their 4 children. Indeed for children, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have chosen much more colorful decorations.

In any case, we are sure that North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm are very happy with this Christmas decoration. Finally, all they have to do is hang out until Christmas to get their presents!

Kylie Jenner for her part has opted for golden lights to decorate her home. A bling bling look that would have cost him between 80,000 and 100,000 dollars! Just that.



