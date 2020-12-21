Kim Kardashian: sons Saint and Psalm accomplices!

Kim Kardashian revealed an adorable video of her sons Saint and Psalm on Instagram. And surprise! The duo are ultra complicit!

Kim Kardashian is very proud of her children! Indeed, the star filmed his sons Psalm and Saint to show their nice bond. Internet users therefore could not resist when they discovered the duo. We show you!

Since being a mom, Kim Kardashian can’t help but share her happiness on canvas! Indeed, the it girk loves to post her children on Instagram. She then organizes superb shootings with them!

The pretty brunette also films her family life on a daily basis. We can then follow his adventures with his tribe over the days. We love !

Yesterday Kim Kardashian decided to spend her Sunday at home. She took advantage of this day to stay with her children and play with them!

Kanye West’s sweetheart notably spent time with her two sons Psalm and Saint. Indeed, the two little boys have not stopped having fun together.

As always, Kim Kardashian therefore filmed this unique moment to share it with her fans. And surprise! We can see that his two sons have become very close friends over the years!

KIM KARDASHIAN MOM: HER SONS ARE INSEPARABLE!

Saint and Psalm have fun bickering with each other. Saint takes care of his little brother and carries him to annoy him. The little piece of cabbage then laughs out loud under the eyes of his mother.

The sequence quickly went around the web. It must be said that Kim Kardashian’s sons are adorable!

The young mother has therefore received many compliments on social networks. Internet users cracked when they discovered the nice bond between the two brothers.

No doubt, the Kim Kardashian tribe has not finished softening the web.



