Kim Kardashian: son Psalm doesn’t look touching with him!

The youngest of the Kardashians, Psalm, does not seem very tactile with his loved ones and with his mother, Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian is a celebrity with many hats.

In fact, at the same time model, business woman, producer and star of reality TV; Kim Kardashian is, above all, a mom.

Yep, despite living at two hundred miles an hour, Kim Kardashian is very close to her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. In fact, it’s not uncommon to see adorable family photos on your Insta account. Yes, we often see her strike a pose with her children and her husband, Kanye West!

Nevertheless, according to the last Insta Story, posted by Kim K, it seems that little Psalm is not very tactile, especially with his mom.

PSALM, KIM KARDASHIAN’S SON, NOT VERY TOUCH WITH HIS MOM!

On Kim Kardashian’s Insta, it’s not uncommon to see adorable family photos. Yep, just this week, Kim Kardashian posted a photo of her daughter Chicago, with her cousin Dream; but also a snapshot of her and her daughter North! So cute !

So it’s no wonder the business woman is posting a Story featuring her son Psalm.

Nevertheless, the behavior of the baby surprised us a little. All shy and not very demonstrative, Psalm did not seem very tactile with his big brother, but especially with his mother.

Indeed, in the video in question, Kim K tries to kiss her son on the cheek, but the latter does not react more than that!

After all, this is still a baby!

One thing is certain, like his siblings, he is just plain adorable!



