Kim Kardashian: SKIMS is finally coming to Europe!

Kim Kardashian fans can rejoice: her lingerie brand, SKIMS, will land in Europe!

Kim Kardashian is truly a multi-hats celebrity.

Indeed, Kourtney Kardashian’s little sister is a reality TV star, producer, photo model, and business woman!

Yes, Kim Kardashian owns many brands such as her makeup brand KKW Beauty, her fragrance brand KKW fragrance, and her lingerie and homewear brand SKIMS.

Moreover, the latter is a real success. Yep, everyone’s ripping off Kim Kardashian’s underwear.

In fact, good news for fans of Kim K or her brand: SKIMS is coming to Europe! Crazy, right?

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more straight away!

KIM KARDASHIAN’S BRAND, SKIMS, LANDS IN EUROPE!

Kim Kardashian turns everything she touches to gold! Yes, its brands are the perfect example: they are a real hit!

In fact, SKIMS is no exception. Indeed, the underwear created by Kim K sells like hot cakes.

It must be said that with their modern design, timeless color and flattering fit, SKIMS sets are just perfect!

Yes, everyone dreams of having in their possession one of the models created by the business woman.

And guess what: it will soon be possible!

Indeed, on Twitter, Kim Kardashian announced that the SKIMS sets would now be available in Europe, via the NET-A-PORTER site. Yep, NET-A-PORTER partners with SKIMS. Crazy, right?

The SKIMS sets will therefore be available from December 1st on the lingerie brand’s website! The opportunity, therefore, to get a set, without risking customs fees!

In short, it’s a great Christmas surprise!



