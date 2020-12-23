Kim Kardashian shows solidarity with Cash App

The celebrity wants to show solidarity with those who, due to the coronavirus, are having problems paying the rent, stopping to put food on the table or even buying Christmas gifts for their children

Kim Kardashian has joined forces with the mobile payments application Cash App to distribute a total of half a million dollars among a thousand lucky people – that is, $ 500 per person – as part of a solidarity initiative that she hopes will help those who have accused the most the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

“This is the most magical time of the year. I know that 2020 has been very hard and that many people are having a hard time, because they do not know how they will be able to pay the rent, or to put food on the table or gifts under the tree for their children “, explained Kim, who has proposed “spread a little love” with this idea.

Those interested in participating in the random draw that will be carried out to choose the winners must first be registered on the platform, and will also have to share their username on social networks along with the hashtag #KKWHoliday.

Hey guys! 2020 has been hard and many are worried about paying rent or putting food on their table- I want to spread the love by sending $500 to 1000 people. Send me your $cashtag below with #KKWHoliday 🎄🎁 #partner pic.twitter.com/aHV4COQUvd — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 21, 2020



