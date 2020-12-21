Kim Kardashian shows off her minimalist décor!

Keeping up with the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian reveals the minimalist decor of her stunning home. We tell you everything!

Kim Kardashian unveils her sublime decoration on social media for the holiday season!

Christmas is fast approaching ! So the celebrities have already put down their most beautiful holiday decorations.

This is the case for example of the American starlet, Kim Kardashian! In fact, the young woman has decided to unveil her decoration on social networks.

Thus, we discover on her Instagram Story that the young woman has opted for a minimalist decoration. We see Kim Kardashian’s living room decorated in white tones!

We also notice its huge tree which has also been decorated with fake snow and garlands. Simplistic and minimalist, the young mother has therefore opted for a refined style to celebrate the end of the year holidays!

KIM KARDASHIAN: HIS MINIMALIST DESIGN

Kim Kardashian has therefore chosen to make a minimalist decoration to celebrate Christmas this year. The young mother has therefore chosen decorations in light tones for this year.

Even if its decoration remains simple, it is no less spectacular. We think of her very pretty Christmas tree, which she covered with fake snow and garlands.

The young mother is therefore already ready to receive her Christmas presents with a lot of class. In fact, she also added snowy tree decorations to her living room to be in the theme until the end!

Finally, Kim Kardashian obviously didn’t forget to decorate the exterior of her gorgeous home too. She therefore illuminated her huge garden with garlands of white light.

She and her husband, rapper Kanye West, still added a touch of color to the back of their garden. This is indeed their 4 children’s play area! We love.



