Kim Kardashian shows custom-made chain with diamonds and pink hearts for 50 thousand dollars: photo

Kim Kardashian has a brand new ice with a monogram, diamonds and pink hearts. See photos of the novelty, estimated at 50 thousand dollars, here!

She’s back, and with great and buj-r chic! Kim Kardashian, 41, showed off her dazzling new nameplate chain in a glamorous and funny new Instagram post on her verified account. The charming custom-made $50,000 chain was decorated with pink hearts and diamonds, making it the perfect decoration for Kim’s new open and cheerful personality after the divorce.

As she struck a pouty pose during the golden hour in the new photos, Kim shone as brightly as her new neckerchief, which she paired with an all-gray ensemble of a high-cut tank top, a cropped down jacket and tight leggings. . Having riveted all attention to the beautiful nameplate, Kim decided to complement the outfit with simple, natural makeup and straight, but lush hair.

In her signature, Kim thanked California jeweler Eric Mavani for designing the product with her. Eric, the manager of Mavani & Co Jewelers, also created custom jewelry for such stars as Elon Musk and Lil Baby. In his own post, where he shared a video showing every detail of the one-to-one chain workshop, he thanked Kim for “choosing and trusting” Mavani & Co to create her stunning new masterpiece.

Although the week of the life of the most famous woman in the world may well be described as “small,” this week was especially big for Kim and especially fashion-oriented. It all started last Saturday when Kim celebrated the launch of her new and long-awaited Skims Swim collection by donning a tight metallic look and teaming up with sister Khloe Kardashian while enjoying a night out in Miami. On Thursday, she showed fans her “spring-summer 2022” look, wearing a bright pink ensemble with a bandeau, high-heeled leggings and wrist-length gloves.