Kim Kardashian shares sweet pictures with Pete Davidson from their appearance at the premiere of “Kardashian”: “Felt the magic”

Her man is next to her! Speaking about the success of her new reality show, Kim Kardashian offered a charming look at her growing romance with Pete Davidson.

“KARDASHIAN PREMIERE! The premiere took place two weeks ago, and I’m shocked that we had the highest premiere in the history of HULU! We are immensely grateful when we heard this news!!” The 41-year-old reality TV star signed a selection of photos on Instagram on Tuesday, April 26. “Besides, it was a great honor for me to wear a special dress for a special evening! Manfred Mugler made this dress for me last year before his death, and I just felt its magic when I put it on! 🕊 ».

The social media post included new photos from Kardashian’s party with 28-year-old Davidson. The duo held hands on the way to the premiere — with the comedian by his girlfriend’s side as she celebrated the debut of her Hulu show earlier this month.

Despite the fact that Davidson appeared at the event in Los Angeles, he decided not to walk the red carpet. “I don’t think it’s his business to be here with me. So I’m so happy he’s here,” the Skims founder told E! April news. “He’s here to support me. That’s my business.”

Kardashian and Davidson sparked romance rumors after they worked together during her Saturday Night Live performance in October 2021. The novel was the first public relationship of a native of California after her breakup with Kanye West. In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from 44-year-old West after almost seven years of marriage. The former couple shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

On the eve of the debut of The Kardashians, the founder of KKW Beauty said that she did not mind showing her connection with Davidson on the screen. “I didn’t shoot with [Pete]. And I’m not against it. That’s just not what he does. But if some event had happened and he was there, he wouldn’t have told the cameras to get out,” she told Variety in March. “I think I can shoot something really exciting, but not this season.”

A month later, the TV presenter spoke about how her connection with Davidson began to grow at the right time. “I think that, you know, sometimes something happens when you least expect it. It was the last thing I really planned,” businesswoman Hoda Kotb said on an episode of the Making Space podcast this month. “I definitely took my time. It took me, you know, 10 months or so before I started dating or talking to anyone.”

Kardashian added. “When it happened, we thought, ‘Oh, my God, I didn’t plan this. And it’s not even what I was thinking,” and that makes it a lot sweeter and a lot more fun. Sometimes… you’re just open to it.”