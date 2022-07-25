Kim Kardashian shares photos in the bath, baring her face without makeup to promote SKKN

Kim Kardashian looked absolutely sensational as she enjoyed soaking in her bathtub for a photo shoot promoting the latest product from her new skincare brand SKKN.

Applying oil to her makeup-free face, the 42-year-old reality TV star stared witheringly at the camera in the bath while dangling a brown bandeau bikini top.

“Brighten, hydrate and glow with @SKKN oil drops,” she captioned a slideshow of images showing the mom of four sticking to her skincare regimen.

She ended up dipping her head and blonde hair, which she dyed her signature almost black-and-brown shade to imitate Marilyn Monroe for the Met Gala, into the water.

Last month, the SKIMS founder announced the launch of a nine-product skin care line, marking her first new business since she filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in 2021.

Unlike her past brands, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance, and does not include his last name, the TV presenter did not mention his last name anywhere in her first name.

“I’m excited to finally introduce you to SKKN BY KIM, the nine-product anti-aging skin care ritual that I developed from start to finish,” daughter Kris Jenner began.

The Selfish author added: “I have been fortunate to learn about skin and skin care from the best dermatologists and cosmetologists in the world for many years, and every bottle of my new line is filled with knowledge that I have accumulated during this time. ‘

You’ll be introduced to reusable packaging and pure, science-based ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones and textures at all stages of maturity,” she added.

Kardashian also noted that she made “a line so everyone can feel confident in their skin.”

“I can’t wait to finally be able to share this with you!” she concluded just a few weeks before its launch.

The nine initial products included a cleanser: $43; Refill for $37, Toner: $45; Refill for $38, Exfoliator: $55; Refill for $47, Hyaluronic Acid Serum: $90; Dressing for $77, Vitamin C8 Serum: $90; $77 refill, face cream: $85; $72 refill, eye cream: $75; $64 refill, oil drops: $95; $81 refill and overnight oil: $95; Replenishment for 81 dollars.

“I didn’t want to start with three or four products as recommended [to me] at the beginning because that’s not my skin care regimen,” she told Allure.

The beauty also said: “I gave my grandmother all the samples, I gave a focus group of people who were my friends, my age, my cousin, the same age as my mother, to see how everyone feels about this line,” she said. ‘

