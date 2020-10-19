Kim Kardashian scared of being found dead during robbery

Kim Kardashian recounted the details of the robbery she suffered in Paris, when her sister Kourtney left her hotel room and thought she would be murdered or raped.

Kim Kardashian bitterly recalled the aftermath of the robbery she suffered in Paris four years ago, and said she was afraid her sister Kourtney would find her dead.

Kim broke down in tears while chatting with legendary television host David Letterman during her interview on the Netflix show “No Introduction Needed With David Letterman.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that that incident in Paris in 2016, when a group of intruders broke into her hotel room, had a devastating effect on her.

While everything was going on, her roommate, Kourtney Kardashian, had dated the only security guard they had.

A scary moment for Kim Kardashian

The reality TV star recalled that around 3 in the morning she heard loud footsteps on the stairs, causing her to feel “immediate panic,” so she tried calling 911.

Despite her efforts, the criminals managed to enter before she could do anything and demanded the ring that her husband, Kanye West, had given her a few days earlier.

Kim broke down in tears as she remembered the moment one of the robbers “grabbed” her while she was naked under a robe, fearing that she would be mugged.

The KUWTK star said, “I was like, ‘OK, this is the moment that I will be raped. As I deal, this is going to happen, just get ready.’

“So I did and then, I don’t know why I’m crying, I’ve talked about this before, and then he tied me up with handcuffs and zip ties and then duct tape and covered my mouth and my eyes.”

He said that at that moment one of them pointed a gun at his head, and he could only think that Kourtney could come back and get hurt, or worse, find her lifeless body and be “traumatized for the rest of her life” .

When the criminals were caught, she discovered that they had been following her “for two years prior to that time.”

“There was a whole team of people who had planned this.”

Kim Kardashian concluded the anecdote by recalling that she was paranoid for a year, and hired half a dozen security guards for her house, and found out that the same subjects had tried to attack her before.



